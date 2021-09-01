Mahindra Announces a Special Edition XUV700 Javelin for the Gold Medallists

Anand Mahindra has recently announced that India's three gold medallists who performed exceptionally well at Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics would receive specially designed XUV700 SUV's.



Mahindra & Mahindra have christened the vehicle as Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition and the company might be unveiling the vehicle in coming weeks. As per our understanding, only mere 3 units would be designed for Neeraj Chopra, AvaniLekhara and SumitAntil, all these players bagged gold for team India.

Pratap Bose would be designing 3 units of XUV700 Javelin edition for Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil.

What has been known so far?

Mahindra has recently trademarked the name "Javelin" , Anand Mahindra, who is chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed via Twitter that the name would be used on a special edition of the upcoming XUV700 SUV.

In his tweet directed towards PRatap Bose, who is a Chief Design officer, Auto & Farms Sector for Mahindra & Mahindra, he has requested him to build 3 XUV700 Edition SUVs.

The 1st unit of the XUV700 Javelin Edition would be given to Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a gold medal in the Javelin throw for India at the Tokyo 2020 olympics. Neeraja is the 2nd individual who has won gold at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra won 10m air riffle shoot the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Outstanding sporting Performance

Mahindra & Mahindra has been extensively supporting numerous sporting events some time now. Around 6 members who play for Indian Cricket team were given Mahindra Thar SUVs, earlier this year. The players include Shardul Thakur, Mahommed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, NAvdeep Saini and Washington Sundar for their win in India-Australia series game.