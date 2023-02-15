New Ciaz, now available in 3 Dual Tone options, with additional Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki, is thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, it features three new dual tone color options and also additional safety features.



The above vehicle has been beloved choice among the loyal customers of Maruti Suzuki, and this vehicle has helped the company attain remarkable success. And it has completed eight full years in the market.

This new Avatar, will also help in strengthening the position, when it comes to premium mid-size sedan segment, stated Shashank Srivastava, who is the Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, India.

The new Ciaz has been equipped with more than 20 safety features, it comes with an electronic stability program and it hill hold assist as standard along with the dual airbags, rear parking sensors. ISOFIZ child seat anchorage etc providing an added safety shield for the customers. The company stated in an official statement.

Since its introduction in India, the Ciaz has been able to garner volumes of more than 300,000 units. In April -January FY23, the car's volumes jumped 3.26 % at 12,158 units from 12,123 units in the year-ago period.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price begins at Rs. 9.19 lakh and it goes up to Rs 12.18 ex-showroom, New Delhi),