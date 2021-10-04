New TATA Punch has been Officially Unveiled: Bookings started Ahead of its Launch

TATA Motors have recently revealed the Punch micro-SUV ahead of its launch, which would take place later this month. Bookings for the rival, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Swift have commenced for an amount of Rs. 21,000. As said earlier, this model is expected to be launched in our country, India, on 20th Oct, 2021 and its deliveries may begin on the same day.

The 2021 TATA punch may be available having sole engine option, which is around 1.2 litre, having naturally aspirated, 3 cyclinder, the Revotron petrol engine, which is capable of producing nearing to 85bhp at 6000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. The above motor would be paired to 5 speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

With regards to exterior design, the new Tata Punch would feature a spilt headlamp design, where the upper unit would house the LED DRLS and the lower unit would house the halogen projecter headlamp. Also on the offer, would be dual tone bumpers, single slat grille, fog lights, 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels, C pillar mounted rear door handles, 90 degree opening doors as well as LED Tail lights.

Inside, the Tata Punch would come equipped with a dual tone interior theme, it has got seven inch, Harman sourced free standing touchscreen infotainment system having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, having 7 inch instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, automatic climate control, a leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, rectangular AC Vents having contrast colored accents, rectangular AC vents with contrast colored accents, engine start-stop button, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, second row arm rest, rear parking sensors, a seat belt reminder system, a speed alert system, brake sway control, reverse parking camera, and tyre puncture repair kit as standard.