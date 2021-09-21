New TATA Punch Interior's Revealed, Its Launch Expected During Festive Season

TATA Punch Interior: The Tata Motors have recently revealed the details of its new vehicle, 2021 Punch Interior's ahead of its launch, which is most likely to take place around the festive season, later this year. The above model has been recently spotted in varied new colors, which are completely devoid of any camouflage.



The interiors of the Tata Punch would come equipped with a dual-tone black as well as the white dashboard, it has got blue accents for the AC vents, when it comes to inside door handles, it has white inserts. The vehicle has also large, freestanding Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, a digital analogue instrument console, which has been borrowed from Altroz, then engine start-stop button, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control and front power windows.

The 2021 Tata Punch, Exterior highlights include a black single slat grille, fog lights, spilt headlamp design, LED DRs, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual–tone alloy wheels, Dual-tone bumpers and LED tail lights. Also on the offer it has got dual tone paintjobs having contrasted colored ORVMS.

Under the hood, the above vehicle is most likely to be a 1.2 litre REvotron Petrol engine, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Once it has been launched, the TATA Punch micro SUV would rival against Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki ignis.

The TATA Punch's Expected Price is around Rs.5.00 to 8.00 Lakh (estimated Price).







