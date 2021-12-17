The New Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike: Get to Know its Details

The Ultraviolette Automotive has got few significant news to share, the company has recently raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company.



The Bengaluru based EV manufacturer, has explained that it would be using the new funding for the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, F77. The company added, 1st batch of Ultraviolette F7 electric motorcycle would be rolled out in the 1st half of 2022.

The Ultraviolette, which is in the process of setting-up its manufacturing as well as assembling facility in Electronics city, Bengaluru, has already launched the above electric bike a couple of years ago. In the month of November, 2019, its starting road price was about Rs.3 lakh. The company has not made any comments with regards to changes in the F77's price. Both central as well as state government has been introducing varied incentives to purchase electric vehicles.

The F77 is an urban sports/Commute bike, which would be available in 3 variants, such as shadow, lighting and laser. The bike would be equipped with 5.0-inch color TFT touchscreen, LTE connectivity, GPS positioning and it would enable several connectivity features which include locate the bike, remote vehicle lock-down, preventive maintenance etc. the Ultraviolette F77 also receives 3 riding modes which includes Eco, Sports and insane in order to adapt the bike's performance characteristics as per the road and riding conditions.

The new Ultravioleette electric bike does come equipped with Modular Battery technology and a 90 Nm all electric powertrain. Other notable features include steel aluminum frame, adjustable rear suspension, inverted front forks and adaptable power regeneration mode. The automakers have made claims that this bike can from 0 to 100 km/h in mer 7.5 seconds and it is capable of achieving a top speed of 140 km/h. Ultravioletter F77 is claimed to deliver a city riding range of 130 km to 150 km on a single charge.

The e bike receives a CCS Type-2 charging port which tends to support both AC as well as DC charging. With the fast charger, it tends to take around 50 minutes to charge the bike's battery from 0 to 80% and 90 minutes to fully charge the bike's battery. With the standard charge, however, the battery is charged to 80 % in 3 hours and 100% in 5 hours.