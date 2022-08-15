To Deal with Immense Chip Shortage: Skoda is looking for other Alternatives

Since the past two years, immense semiconductor shortage has affected very badly the global automotive industry, thus resulting in extended delays for varied car manufacturers.



Key among the numerous features affected due to this shortage is touchscreen infotainment system, thus forcing the varied brands to have a look at varied ways to get around the problem.

Piyush Arora has stated that, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, has stated that the group had been working so that they can find different ways to counteract the chip shortage, especially with regards to respect to the touchscreen.

Skoda changed from a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system to an 8 inch unit across the entire Kushaq as well as Slavia range. This could be possible because both these cars used freestanding design. However, when it came to Volkswagen siblings, the Taigun as well as Virtus, was a problem as their infotainment system were integrated into the dashboard.

Volkswagen plans to fight chip shortage

When it comes to redesigning the dashboard to fit a new part and making new mould is quite expensive and also time consuming, especially for a relatively smaller volume and potentially a short-term requirement. The company might revert to 10-inch Skoda Play system at a later stage when semiconductor supplies tend to improve.

While commenting on Volkswagen India working on, to find alternate ways to get around the chip shortage, Arora stated, it is not only alternate products, but we as a company are also looking at varied alternate chips and also fast tracking the approval process of alternate chips.

Interestingly, there was an overall shortage of chips, industry sources now state that it is only for the older and larger 40 nanometer ones and the new smaller and faster chips have enough supply. However, switching existing components over to the newer chips does require time. The process of developing the similar product and revalidating that with different chip would take its own lead time of at least 18 to 24 months.