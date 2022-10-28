Toyota bZ3 EV Will Compete Against New Tesla Model 3

Toyota has revealed the bZ3 as its 2nd born EV, after the Bz4x SUV, the above vehicle would go on sale next year in China, it is likely to be followed by other markets such as Asia and Europe.



The new Toyota bZ3 sedan would receive batteries from BYD and promises a range nearing to 599km on a single charge.

bZ3 is Toyota's 2nd born EV

Toyota readying Creta-rivalling EV for India

Exterior and interior Design

The BZ3 EV sedan borrows its design elements from the Toyota bZ4X SUV, which include the spilt headlamps and an LED strip running the length of the bonnet. With regards to dimensions, the bZ3 measures about 4.275mm in length and 1835mm in width and 1475mm in height. Thus, it makes it marginally larger when compared to its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3.

The interior of the above sedan has been designed with Toyota's family lounge concept, which sees cars more as a family space than just a mode of transportation.

The Toyota bZ3 gets BYD Batteries

The EV sedan receives BYD's innovative Blade lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, which has been designed to retain about 90% of its charging capacity after 10 years.

The company has still not yet revealed the specific power train details such as performance and charging times but the carmaker has made claims that the bZ3 has a range of around 599km.

Toyota and Suzuki Readying Tailor-made EVs for India

The bZ3 is unlikely to come to our markets, Toyota along with its alliance partner Suzuki has plans of introducing a host of born-EV SUVs and MPVs on the 27Pl platform, which a derivative of the 40PL.