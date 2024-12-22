December’s Top 24 Car Launches: Expected Prices and Release Dates

Get ready, car enthusiasts! December promises to deliver plenty of excitement. It's a big reveal month for automakers. They're preparing to launch some of the most upcoming cars in December 2024. No matter what style you're into—a roomy sedan, a tough SUV, or a chic hatchback—December's got it.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

In December, observers can expect the updated version. Enhanced in style and technology, the new Creta boasts superior power engines.

Expected Price: 20 Lakh-30 Lakh

20 Lakh-30 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Toyota Innova Hycross

It will be bigger, better, and stronger than the one before it. The Hycross will feature cutting-edge hybrid technologies that will increase fuel economy and comfort on the road.

Expected Price: 10 Lakh-12 Lakh

10 Lakh-12 Lakh Launch Date: December 2023

Tata Punch EV

The future reveals Tata Motors electrifying their Punch model with an EV variant. The novel Punch EV proposes a compact and budget-friendly electric option, expanding EV availability to all.

Expected Price: 10 Lakh-12 Lakh

10 Lakh-12 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

BMW M2:

The facelift will introduce fresh styling, updated technology, and a more premium driving experience. Here are the expected car prices for December 2024:

Expected Price: 1 Crore

1 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

Honda Civic Type R

Its streamlined design, potent engine, and racing-fit tech make it ideal for performance enthusiasts.

Expected Price: 45 Lakh

45 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno RS gets a revamp. You’ll get strong looks, a larger engine, and all the premium stuff with this model.

Expected Price: 9 Lakh-12 Lakh

9 Lakh-12 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Mahindra XUV700 7-Seater

The Mahindra XUV700 has changed the world of SUVs. You are probably going to find the 7-seater one will do even better, so you have room and extra options.

Expected Price: 15 Lakh-20 Lakh

15 Lakh-20 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Audi Q7 Facelift

The Audi Q7 relaunch will bring new exteriors, interior and efficient engines. Expect luxury, speed, and cutting-edge tech.

Expected Price: 95 Lakh-1.5 Crore

95 Lakh-1.5 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia Seltos always was one of the little SUVs. The new version will come with a couple of design tweaks and improvements, like a larger screen and additional connectivity.

Expected Price: 12 Lakh-20 Lakh

12 Lakh-20 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Mercedes G-Class (2024)

Mercedes G-Class had never been a basic vehicle for ordinary people. The 2024 G-Class will be updated moderately, sportier inside, and with a larger engine.

Expected Price: 2 Crore

2 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

Volkswagen Taigun R

The Volkswagen Taigun R will bring the acceleration to small SUVs. The car has aggressive looks, a powerful engine, and more controlled steering; it will be fun to drive.

Expected Price: 18 Lakh-22 Lakh

18 Lakh-22 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Skoda Superb Facelift

Skoda Superb getting a new design, new tech, and better handling. It’ll be a grand, but fuel-efficient sedan.

Expected Price: 35 Lakh-41 Lakh

35 Lakh-41 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E

It will give you exceptional power, economy, and tech without undermining the Mustang’s storied look.

Expected Price: 70 Lakh

70 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail will be a new car to attack the midsize SUV market. Get premium cabins, an aggressive engine line, and a good time.

Expected Price: 28 Lakh-35 Lakh

28 Lakh-35 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Performance lovers will adore the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Fast, nimble and sensationally fast, it’s a track-worthy supercar and an all-weather icon.

Expected Price: 2.5 Crore

2.5 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

Volvo XC90 Recharge

The Volvo XC90 Recharge will offer an all-electric version of the high-performance SUV. Expect cutting-edge tech, generous interiors, and an elevated driving experience.

Expected Price: 1 Crore

1 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

Jaguar F-Type Facelift

Jaguar’s F-Type will see a revision in technology, appearance, and performance. It’s the perfect luxury sports car if you need space and traction all at once.

Expected Price: 1 Crore

1 Crore Launch Date: December 2024

MG Hector Facelift

MG Hector is a successful SUV, and the redesigned version will add more features and upgraded tech. It will be ideal for a family who needs comfort and style.

Expected Price: 14 Lakh-20 Lakh

14 Lakh-20 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Tata Safari Facelift

Tata Safari is being upgraded with a new design and updated features. It’s one of India’s most recognizable SUVs with the best-in-class comfort without sacrificing performance.

Expected Price: 15 Lakh-22 Lakh

15 Lakh-22 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Renault Kwid EV

Renault will launch an electric version of the Kwid—a small hatchback designed to appeal to first-time EV enthusiasts. The Kwid EV will provide usability, efficiency, and affordability.

Expected Price: 6 Lakh

6 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny finally enters India. A rough-and-ready 4x4, the Jimny will be a perfect vehicle for off-road enthusiasts who want a compact but powerful truck.

Expected Price: 9 Lakh

9 Lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Audi A6 Facelift

The Audi A6 has long been a high-end sedan. The 2024 facelift will feature a new design, new features, and an updated engine lineup.

Expected Price: 60 lakh

60 lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V will be imported to India as an elegant small SUV. You’ll get a sleek design, a seamless ride, and a host of options.

Expected Price: 15 lakh

15 lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Chevrolet Trailblazer will be coming back to India as a compact midsize SUV. With its rugged styling and feature-packed package, it is designed to break into the competitive SUV market.

Expected Price: 25 lakh

25 lakh Launch Date: December 2024

Whether you’re into electric cars, SUVs, or supercars, there’s something for everyone. Watch out for these car launches in December 2024, and prepare to embrace the newest offerings from the most successful carmakers in the world.