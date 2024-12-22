Live
December’s Top 24 Car Launches: Expected Prices and Release Dates
Meet the top 24 cars in December 2024 with expected prices and release dates. Know the engine, performance, mileage, and brand’s trust.
Get ready, car enthusiasts! December promises to deliver plenty of excitement. It's a big reveal month for automakers. They're preparing to launch some of the most upcoming cars in December 2024. No matter what style you're into—a roomy sedan, a tough SUV, or a chic hatchback—December's got it.
Hyundai Creta Facelift
In December, observers can expect the updated version. Enhanced in style and technology, the new Creta boasts superior power engines.
- Expected Price: 20 Lakh-30 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Toyota Innova Hycross
It will be bigger, better, and stronger than the one before it. The Hycross will feature cutting-edge hybrid technologies that will increase fuel economy and comfort on the road.
- Expected Price: 10 Lakh-12 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2023
Tata Punch EV
The future reveals Tata Motors electrifying their Punch model with an EV variant. The novel Punch EV proposes a compact and budget-friendly electric option, expanding EV availability to all.
- Expected Price: 10 Lakh-12 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
BMW M2:
The facelift will introduce fresh styling, updated technology, and a more premium driving experience. Here are the expected car prices for December 2024:
- Expected Price: 1 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
Honda Civic Type R
Its streamlined design, potent engine, and racing-fit tech make it ideal for performance enthusiasts.
- Expected Price: 45 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno RS gets a revamp. You’ll get strong looks, a larger engine, and all the premium stuff with this model.
- Expected Price: 9 Lakh-12 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Mahindra XUV700 7-Seater
The Mahindra XUV700 has changed the world of SUVs. You are probably going to find the 7-seater one will do even better, so you have room and extra options.
- Expected Price: 15 Lakh-20 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Audi Q7 Facelift
The Audi Q7 relaunch will bring new exteriors, interior and efficient engines. Expect luxury, speed, and cutting-edge tech.
- Expected Price: 95 Lakh-1.5 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos always was one of the little SUVs. The new version will come with a couple of design tweaks and improvements, like a larger screen and additional connectivity.
- Expected Price: 12 Lakh-20 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Mercedes G-Class (2024)
Mercedes G-Class had never been a basic vehicle for ordinary people. The 2024 G-Class will be updated moderately, sportier inside, and with a larger engine.
- Expected Price: 2 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
Volkswagen Taigun R
The Volkswagen Taigun R will bring the acceleration to small SUVs. The car has aggressive looks, a powerful engine, and more controlled steering; it will be fun to drive.
- Expected Price: 18 Lakh-22 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Skoda Superb Facelift
Skoda Superb getting a new design, new tech, and better handling. It’ll be a grand, but fuel-efficient sedan.
- Expected Price: 35 Lakh-41 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Ford Mustang Mach-E
It will give you exceptional power, economy, and tech without undermining the Mustang’s storied look.
- Expected Price: 70 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail will be a new car to attack the midsize SUV market. Get premium cabins, an aggressive engine line, and a good time.
- Expected Price: 28 Lakh-35 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Porsche 911 Turbo S
Performance lovers will adore the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Fast, nimble and sensationally fast, it’s a track-worthy supercar and an all-weather icon.
- Expected Price: 2.5 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
Volvo XC90 Recharge
The Volvo XC90 Recharge will offer an all-electric version of the high-performance SUV. Expect cutting-edge tech, generous interiors, and an elevated driving experience.
- Expected Price: 1 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
Jaguar F-Type Facelift
Jaguar’s F-Type will see a revision in technology, appearance, and performance. It’s the perfect luxury sports car if you need space and traction all at once.
- Expected Price: 1 Crore
- Launch Date: December 2024
MG Hector Facelift
MG Hector is a successful SUV, and the redesigned version will add more features and upgraded tech. It will be ideal for a family who needs comfort and style.
- Expected Price: 14 Lakh-20 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Tata Safari Facelift
Tata Safari is being upgraded with a new design and updated features. It’s one of India’s most recognizable SUVs with the best-in-class comfort without sacrificing performance.
- Expected Price: 15 Lakh-22 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Renault Kwid EV
Renault will launch an electric version of the Kwid—a small hatchback designed to appeal to first-time EV enthusiasts. The Kwid EV will provide usability, efficiency, and affordability.
- Expected Price: 6 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny finally enters India. A rough-and-ready 4x4, the Jimny will be a perfect vehicle for off-road enthusiasts who want a compact but powerful truck.
- Expected Price: 9 Lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Audi A6 Facelift
The Audi A6 has long been a high-end sedan. The 2024 facelift will feature a new design, new features, and an updated engine lineup.
- Expected Price: 60 lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V will be imported to India as an elegant small SUV. You’ll get a sleek design, a seamless ride, and a host of options.
- Expected Price: 15 lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Chevrolet Trailblazer
Chevrolet Trailblazer will be coming back to India as a compact midsize SUV. With its rugged styling and feature-packed package, it is designed to break into the competitive SUV market.
- Expected Price: 25 lakh
- Launch Date: December 2024
Whether you’re into electric cars, SUVs, or supercars, there’s something for everyone. Watch out for these car launches in December 2024, and prepare to embrace the newest offerings from the most successful carmakers in the world.