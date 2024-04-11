Live
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena issues orders to curb illegal storage of liquor ahead of elections
- ‘Chebuthava’ from ‘Rathnam’is a soul-stirring number
- ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame’set to hit screens on April 26
- Triangular contests on three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- AP Inter results to be released tomorrow after record 22-day wait
- ‘Sahkutumbanaam’ promises a delightful family entertainer
- EAM Jaishankar spotlights Modi govt's Act East policy, completing strategic connectivity projects via Myanmar
- 'Couldn't really offer Rajasthan Royals the best version of myself', says Zampa on withdrawing from IPL 2024
- Hospital sinks highest source of multidrug-resistant bacteria: Study
- Sommet Education Foundation under the high patronage of Accor to develop Indian Talent Development Initiative
Just In
Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
Highlights
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of...
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by Rs19,000, the company said. Now, Swift is available at a price range of Rs5.99 lakh to Rs8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at Rs10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website. The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS