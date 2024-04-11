  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Auto

Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k

Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
x
Highlights

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of...

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by Rs19,000, the company said. Now, Swift is available at a price range of Rs5.99 lakh to Rs8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at Rs10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website. The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X