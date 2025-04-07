Urban Cruiser Hyryder Elevates Mobility Experience with Advanced Feature Enhancements

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that it has introduced feature upgrades in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder that redefine safety, comfort, and convenience. The latest enhancements underscores Toyota’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, seamlessly incorporating valuable feedback and evolving market trends to elevate the driving experience.

Widely celebrated and embraced as India’s first Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has already crossed the milestone of 1 lakh sales. It continues to win hearts with its innovative technology, exceptional fuel economy, dynamic performance, and premium driving experience.

The key change points of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder include:

Safety:

· Structural enhancements have been introduced across all variants for improved safety.

· 6 Airbags are now standard across all variants, ensuring enhanced passenger safety.

· The Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) has been added to automatic transmission across certain variants for added convenience and safety.

Performance:

· The new 6-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT) replaces the previous 5-speed manual gearbox in AWD variant.

Comfort and Convenience:

· The 8-way Adjustable Power Driver Seat is now available in higher variants for a personalized driving position.

· A Rear Door Sunshade has been introduced in higher variants for improved passenger comfort.

· The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) has been introduced in more variants for better real-time tyre pressure monitoring.

· Ambient lighting has been introduced in higher variants to enhance the premium cabin experience.

· Driver and Co-Driver Ventilated Seats have been added to higher variants for improved comfort.

· Type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W) have been introduced for improved device connectivity.

· LED Spot and Reading Lamps are now standard across all variants, enhancing cabin illumination.

· The Air Quality Index Display has been added to select variants, ensuring better air quality monitoring inside the cabin.

· An updated Speedometer with improved readability and clearer information display is now available across all variants.

· Dual-tone exterior colour options have been introduced in select variants to enhance styling choices.

Speaking on the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, “As the SUV segment evolves, we continue to refresh and elevate our lineup to stay ahead of the curve. The latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a testament to our commitment for best-in-segment technology, advanced safety, and superior comfort. Crafted for modern SUV buyers, it seamlessly blends Toyota’s legendary quality, sustainability, and driving pleasure.

With these latest upgrades, we are confident that the Hyryder will appeal to an even broader audience, further solidifying its position as one of India’s bestselling SUVs. More than just enhanced performance and efficiency, this refined SUV sets new benchmarks in hybrid technology, safety, and connected mobility, delivering a future-ready driving experience tailored to the dynamic needs of today’s customers.”

Launched in 2021, The Urban Cruiser Hyryder blends Toyota’s global SUV heritage with bold styling, advanced technology, and sustainability. Designed for efficiency and performance, it offers a highly efficient Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain, along with a 1.5L K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5-speed Manual, and 6-speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & 4WD options.

Its sleek exterior features LED Project Headlamps, Twin LED DRLs, a Sporty Skid Plate, Crystal Acrylic Grille, and 17-inch Alloy Wheels, available in seven monotone and four dual-tone colours. Inside, the premium cabin includes a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated leather seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, cruise control, head-up display, and Google & Siri voice assistants. Rear passengers benefit from reclining seats, rear AC vents, USB charging, and a 60:40 split seat.

Toyota enhances ownership with 66 exclusive accessories, a 3-year/100,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km), and an 8-year/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, ensuring a premium and hassle-free driving experience.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder with enhanced feature upgrades starts at an attractive price of Rs. 11.34 lacs [ex showroom].