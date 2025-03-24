Yamaha thrills Vijayawada with ‘The Call of the Blue’ Weekend Event

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) brought its iconic brand campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue’ (COTB), to Vijayawada today, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend event at the Haailand Amusement Park’s Parking Area. The venue was abuzz with excitement as over 550 passionate riders and enthusiasts came together to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-fueled world of Yamaha’s premium two-wheelers.

The event provided an engaging experience while also showcasing Yamaha’s state-of-the-art technology, exceptional performance, and advanced safety features through its diverse product range. While enthusiasts put their skills to the test in activities such as the Gymkhana ride and slow balancing on a wooden plank challenge, the brand provided expert guidance to help refine their riding techniques. This dynamic platform fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, uniting motorcycling enthusiasts through their shared passion for Yamaha and thrill of riding.

Adding a touch of local flavour, the event captured Andhra Pradesh’s deep-rooted passion for adventure and motorcycling. Enthusiasts explored exclusive brand accessories and apparel, immersed themselves in the vibrant ambiance of the Biker’s Café and experienced the thrill of virtual MotoGP racing at the Gaming Zone, among several other photo opportunities.

Through ‘The Call of the Blue’ Weekend activity, Yamaha aims to strengthen its commitment to the riding culture while engaging with a broader community across India. The initiative also provides an exciting platform to showcase its dynamic and high-performance product lineup. Yamaha currently offers Exciting, Stylish & Sporty two-wheeler range comprising of the R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15M (155cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); FZS-Fi Hybrid (149cc), FZS-Fi (149cc), FZ-Fi (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), AEROX Version S (155cc) & AEROX (155cc), Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc) and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).