 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Consuming Herbicide in Bengaluru

A 14-year-old girl died in western Bengaluru after accidentally drinking herbicide. The herbicide had been stored in a bottle that had previously contained aloe vera liquid.

The incident happened on March 14 in Deepanjali Nagar, near Byatarayanapura. The girl’s parents had reused an empty aloe vera bottle to store the herbicide. The girl drank from the bottle, thinking it was aloe vera liquid.

She was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on April 1 after doctors could not save her. The police have registered an unnatural death report (UDR) and are continuing their investigation.

Authorities are warning parents to take extra care when storing pesticides or herbicides at home to avoid accidents like this. In this case, the girl's father was at work, and her mother, who is a homemaker, was at home when the tragic incident occurred.