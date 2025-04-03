Live
- Quordle Hints and Answers for April 3, 2025: Tips and Solutions Revealed
- Marsh needs to take decision on red-ball cricket and bowling future, says Johnson
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3, 2025: Get Free Loot and Items!
- Maha govt to launch online property registration from May 1
- Top Smartphones to Watch for in April 2025: The Most Anticipated Releases
- Sudden Weather Change Brings Rain to Hyderabad
- PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Thailand, calls Thai Ramayana 'enriching experience'
- CM Chandrababu Advocates 'Palle Nidra' program to promote govt. schemes
- Hindustan Power Secures 425 MW Solar Project from UPPCL
- 10 Best Australian Online Casinos for Real Money in 2025 [Top List]
14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Consuming Herbicide in Bengaluru
A tragic incident occurred in western Bengaluru when a 14-year-old girl accidentally consumed herbicide stored in a bottle that previously held aloe vera liquid.
A 14-year-old girl died in western Bengaluru after accidentally drinking herbicide. The herbicide had been stored in a bottle that had previously contained aloe vera liquid.
The incident happened on March 14 in Deepanjali Nagar, near Byatarayanapura. The girl’s parents had reused an empty aloe vera bottle to store the herbicide. The girl drank from the bottle, thinking it was aloe vera liquid.
She was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on April 1 after doctors could not save her. The police have registered an unnatural death report (UDR) and are continuing their investigation.
Authorities are warning parents to take extra care when storing pesticides or herbicides at home to avoid accidents like this. In this case, the girl's father was at work, and her mother, who is a homemaker, was at home when the tragic incident occurred.