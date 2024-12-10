Basavanna taught us that compassion is the essence of religion: CM

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke passionately about Basavanna’s philosophy after unveiling a painting of Anubhava Mantapa in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “It is my privilege to unveil the painting of Anubhava Mantapa today. I consider it a great honor.Basavanna and his followers in the 12th century led a remarkable social revolution to eliminate inequality, caste discrimination, and exploitation. Their vision was to build a caste-free, equal society.

He said, ‘Religion cannot exist with hierarchies or discrimination. Basavanna taught us that compassion is the essence of religion, and he explained this in a way that even the uneducated could grasp. During those times, marriages were determined by caste, and a person’s worth was judged not by talent or merit but by their caste and varna. Leaders like R Ashoka, Ashwath Narayan, Yatnal, and I, along with G Parameshwara, HK Patil, and KH Muniyappa, are all Shudras. Historically, people like us have faced discrimination simply because of caste.’

The caste system has been maintained by those who benefit from its inequalities. They are the ones perpetuating this discrimination. Kuvempu said all human beings are born equal, and Kanakadasa asked us not to divide ourselves by caste. These words resonate deeply with Basavanna’s teachings, he said.He said,AnubhavaMantapa, in many ways, is like today’s legislative assemblies and Parliament. It was inclusive, bringing together representatives of all castes and women.

AllamaPrabhu, a member of a lower community, was its president. History also shows us that such inclusive forums existed during Buddha’s time, with representation from all castes and religions.

CM said, We must remember Ambedkar’s words: Those who don’t know history cannot create history. Education was once denied to Shudras and women, but Basavanna and his followers rejected this practice, ensuring inclusivity in their society. He added, Ram Manohar Lohia rightly said that the caste system has immobilized our society. True progress can only happen when we enable economic and social mobility. The caste system is like filth settled at the bottom of a well. When stirred, it moves aside briefly, but it resurfaces quickly. Basavanna’s vision, even 850 years ago, was to build a society free of these barriers. I feel proud that, during my tenure, we have unveiled the painting of AnubhavaMantapa. It is a fitting tribute to Basavanna’s enduring legacy.