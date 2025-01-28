BBMP Announces New Guidelines for Trade License Renewals in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set new guidelines for renewing trade licenses in Bengaluru. Businesses can now renew their licenses for up to five years. There are penalties for late payments: no penalty if paid by February 28, 2025, a 25% penalty for payments between March 1 and March 31, and a 100% penalty for payments made after April 1, 2025. The entire process will be online.

Trade licenses for businesses located in residential areas with roads less than 40 feet wide will no longer be renewed. This rule is being implemented to reduce congestion and protect the residential character of these areas. Businesses in unauthorized structures or those violating building plans will also not be able to renew their licenses.

The BBMP's guidelines also require businesses that produce over 100 kg of waste to show proof of waste processing or agreements with approved vendors. Businesses must comply with plastic bans and waste management rules.

The renewal process will be overseen by health officers to ensure businesses follow the rules and regulations. The aim is to ensure smooth, transparent renewals while prioritizing public health and sustainability.