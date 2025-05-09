Bengaluru Airport Issues Alert: Arrive 3 Hours Early Amid Tight Security and Flight Delays

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has asked all passengers to reach the airport at least 3 hours before their flight. This is because of tightened security following a national security alert.

The airport has also told travelers to check with their airlines for any updates about their flights. Some flights may be delayed or cancelled, so it advised passengers to arrive early to get the latest information before going to the airport.

The new rules were announced after tensions increased between India and Pakistan. Due to this, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has started extra safety checks. These include:

Additional security checks at boarding gates

No entry for visitors into terminal buildings

Stronger overall airport security

Flight Cancellations and Delays Possible

The airport management team (BIAL) also confirmed that some flights have already been cancelled. These changes are because of airspace restrictions put in place after India’s military carried out Operation Sindoor — a strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).