Live
- Innovation-led ecosystem to unlock full potential of industry in states: Assocham
- AI-led innovation driving growth in India’s radiology sector: Report
- Beauty Hacks for a Slimmer, Sculpted Face
- Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions
- Defence Ministry advisory: Refrain from live coverage of operations, security forces' movement
- Rajasthan alert: Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer, probe underway
- Seven Gujarat airports closed to civil flights amid rising tensions
- Defence Minister reviews 'Operation Sindoor', ongoing situation with military chiefs
- Political class praises Indian military's action against Pak's 'napak' deeds
- From ramen bowl to pickleball
Bengaluru Airport Issues Alert: Arrive 3 Hours Early Amid Tight Security and Flight Delays
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport advises travelers to arrive early and check flight updates due to strict security and possible delays after India’s Operation Sindoor.
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has asked all passengers to reach the airport at least 3 hours before their flight. This is because of tightened security following a national security alert.
The airport has also told travelers to check with their airlines for any updates about their flights. Some flights may be delayed or cancelled, so it advised passengers to arrive early to get the latest information before going to the airport.
The new rules were announced after tensions increased between India and Pakistan. Due to this, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has started extra safety checks. These include:
- Additional security checks at boarding gates
- No entry for visitors into terminal buildings
- Stronger overall airport security
- Flight Cancellations and Delays Possible
The airport management team (BIAL) also confirmed that some flights have already been cancelled. These changes are because of airspace restrictions put in place after India’s military carried out Operation Sindoor — a strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
- This military operation was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 civilians died, including a tech worker from Bengaluru.
- What Passengers Should Do
- Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours early
- Check flight status with your airline before leaving
- Follow the airport staff's instructions
- Be ready for longer security checks