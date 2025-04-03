Bengaluru Faces Rainfall Relief and Traffic Woes: Updates on Weather and Traffic Conditions

On Thursday, Bengaluru saw moderate to heavy rainfall, offering some relief from the extreme heat of recent weeks. However, the rain also caused problems like waterlogging and heavy traffic across the city.

More Rain Expected

The rain will likely become stronger on Sunday, April 7, and spread across more areas in Bengaluru.

Traffic Disruptions Across the City

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued warnings about slow-moving traffic due to water accumulation. Some of the worst-hit areas included:

Outer Ring Road (especially Marathahalli near Ecospace)

(especially Marathahalli near Ecospace) HBR Layout to Tin Factory

ITI Bhavan to Banaswadi

Other Traffic Bottlenecks:

Panathur Bridge towards Kadubeesanahalli

Kasturi Nagar towards Ramamurthy Nagar

Dalmia to Vega City Mall

Harehalli Main Road towards Vishnuvardhan Road

HAL Old Airport Road towards Domlur Flyover

Swami Vivekananda Road towards 80 Ft Road

Vasanth Nagar Underpass

Waterlogging near places like Sagar Apollo Hospital and Sony World also worsened the traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain for the next five days, with cloudy weather, showers, and thunderstorms from April 3 to April 7. The rain will get stronger on Sunday, April 7, and then clear up to partly cloudy weather by Monday, April 8.