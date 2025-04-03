Live
Bengaluru Faces Rainfall Relief and Traffic Woes: Updates on Weather and Traffic Conditions
Bengaluru experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave but also causing significant traffic disruptions.
On Thursday, Bengaluru saw moderate to heavy rainfall, offering some relief from the extreme heat of recent weeks. However, the rain also caused problems like waterlogging and heavy traffic across the city.
More Rain Expected
The rain will likely become stronger on Sunday, April 7, and spread across more areas in Bengaluru.
Traffic Disruptions Across the City
The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued warnings about slow-moving traffic due to water accumulation. Some of the worst-hit areas included:
- Outer Ring Road (especially Marathahalli near Ecospace)
- HBR Layout to Tin Factory
- ITI Bhavan to Banaswadi
Other Traffic Bottlenecks:
- Panathur Bridge towards Kadubeesanahalli
- Kasturi Nagar towards Ramamurthy Nagar
- Dalmia to Vega City Mall
- Harehalli Main Road towards Vishnuvardhan Road
- HAL Old Airport Road towards Domlur Flyover
- Swami Vivekananda Road towards 80 Ft Road
- Vasanth Nagar Underpass
Waterlogging near places like Sagar Apollo Hospital and Sony World also worsened the traffic jams.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain for the next five days, with cloudy weather, showers, and thunderstorms from April 3 to April 7. The rain will get stronger on Sunday, April 7, and then clear up to partly cloudy weather by Monday, April 8.