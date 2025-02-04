Live
Bengaluru: Frustration Grows as Namma Metro Yellow Line Faces Another Delay
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line faces further delays due to the late arrival of train sets, pushing back the expected launch.
Bengaluru’s long-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line is facing yet another delay, much to the frustration of commuters who have been waiting for years. This time, the hold-up is due to the late arrival of the train sets, further pushing back the launch. The Yellow Line, which will connect R V Road to Bommasandra, is expected to significantly ease travel for those commuting to Electronic City. However, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has kept residents waiting for the past four to five years, with repeated setbacks.
The train sets for this line, manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd in collaboration with CRRC, China, were expected to arrive in Bengaluru by the end of January.
Although the first train was unveiled on January 7, and BMRCL had promised at least one set would reach the city by then, it’s now February, and the train has yet to arrive. Updates suggest the train, which departed Kolkata by road, could reach Bengaluru by February 10. However, even when it arrives, the line won’t open immediately. Testing and trials are expected to take at least 20 days to a month, meaning the Yellow Line may not be ready until well beyond March.
With every passing delay, the excitement surrounding the line is fading into frustration. For thousands of Bengalureans, the Yellow Line represents a much-needed solution to traffic woes and a faster commute.