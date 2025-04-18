Bengaluru: Man Arrested After Dangerous Stunt on Busy Bengaluru Road Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man was arrested after a video of him performing a dangerous stunt on a public road went viral on Instagram.

In the video, the man is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the road, calmly drinking tea while autorickshaws and two-wheelers pass by. This risky stunt took place on Magadi Road, a busy area in western Bengaluru, on 12th April.

The video went viral, catching the attention of both the public and the police.

The man was arrested for putting public safety at risk by blocking traffic and performing a stunt in a busy area.

Bengaluru Police warned that reckless behaviour leads to fines, not fame. They shared the video to show that such actions are illegal and put public safety in danger.