Live
- India got back 297 stolen antiquities from US in 2024
- SEBI cracks down on firms diverting funds for personal use
- Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Expands with New Outlet in Hyderabad
- Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party
- ‘Pellikani Prasad’ review: A laugh riot with a quirky take on marriage
- Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur
- Karnataka to Establish Deep-Tech Park in Jangamakote to Boost High-Tech Industries
- Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Dining: A Necessity or a Trend in India?
- Will work to maintain sanctity of Tirumala, says CM Chandrababu after visiting temple
- MS Dhoni recreates ‘Animal’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Bengaluru Man Loses ₹5 Lakh in Fraudulent Work-From-Home Scheme
A Bengaluru-based defence employee falls victim to a work-from-home scam, losing ₹5 lakh after being lured by fake returns and pressured into investing larger sums, including in cryptocurrency.
A Bengaluru-based defence employee lost ₹5 lakh to a fraudulent work-from-home scheme. The scam began when he sought a part-time job for his wife and joined a Telegram group called "Work from Home, Freelance-37." An HR manager named Muskan Aggarwal offered him a remote job promoting products online.
The tasks started with small payments of ₹150, which gave good returns. Encouraged by this, he made larger payments like ₹1,000 for ₹1,650 and ₹3,000 for ₹8,327. The scam escalated when he was directed to a cryptocurrency platform and pressured to invest ₹38,000. His payments kept increasing to ₹89,000, totaling ₹5 lakh.
Despite his doubts, the group reassured him by showing fake earnings screenshots, which diminished his concerns, resulting in a major financial loss.