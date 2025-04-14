Live
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
- PC Mohan flags risks of appeasement politics
- Collector assures farmers purchase of every grain
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Likely to Begin Operations by June 2025
Bengaluru Molestation Accused Caught in Kerala After 10 Days on the Run
Highlights
A 26-year-old man who was seen on CCTV molesting a girl in Bengaluru late at night has been arrested in Kerala. He had run away after the video went viral, but the police tracked him down after searching through hundreds of CCTV clips.
A 26-year-old man named Santosh Daniel was arrested in Kerala after he molested a girl in Bengaluru late at night on April 3. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing him pushing the girl against a wall.
The video went viral online, and even though the girl didn't want to file a complaint, police still started an investigation. They checked 600 CCTV videos and tracked him across several cities. He was finally found at a relative’s house in Naduvilangadi, Kerala, and arrested on April 13.
He worked as a test driver and lived in Bengaluru with his family. Police will now bring him back to the city for further action.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT