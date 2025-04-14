  • Menu
Bengaluru Molestation Accused Caught in Kerala After 10 Days on the Run

Highlights

A 26-year-old man who was seen on CCTV molesting a girl in Bengaluru late at night has been arrested in Kerala. He had run away after the video went viral, but the police tracked him down after searching through hundreds of CCTV clips.

A 26-year-old man named Santosh Daniel was arrested in Kerala after he molested a girl in Bengaluru late at night on April 3. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing him pushing the girl against a wall.

The video went viral online, and even though the girl didn't want to file a complaint, police still started an investigation. They checked 600 CCTV videos and tracked him across several cities. He was finally found at a relative’s house in Naduvilangadi, Kerala, and arrested on April 13.

He worked as a test driver and lived in Bengaluru with his family. Police will now bring him back to the city for further action.

