Bengaluru Molestation Accused Caught in Kerala After 10 Days on the Run

A 26-year-old man named Santosh Daniel was arrested in Kerala after he molested a girl in Bengaluru late at night on April 3. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing him pushing the girl against a wall.

The video went viral online, and even though the girl didn't want to file a complaint, police still started an investigation. They checked 600 CCTV videos and tracked him across several cities. He was finally found at a relative’s house in Naduvilangadi, Kerala, and arrested on April 13.

He worked as a test driver and lived in Bengaluru with his family. Police will now bring him back to the city for further action.