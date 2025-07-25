Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line to Open in August 2025 – Key Details Inside

The new Namma Metro Yellow Line in Bengaluru is expected to open in August 2025. This metro line is 19.15 km long and runs from RV Road to Bommasandra, covering 16 stations.

Key Points:

Trial Start: Only 3 trains will run at first.

Expected Passengers: Around 25,000 people daily in the beginning.

Full Operation by 2026: When all 15 trains are running, the daily ridership could reach 2 lakh.

Operating Time: Trains will run from 5 AM to 11 PM.

Trip Time: One full trip (both ways) will take 80 minutes.

Train Frequency: Every 20–25 minutes.

Officials plan to open all 16 stations together. However, they may open only 7 main stations first if needed. If only 7 stations open, trains may run more often.

The RV Road station, where the Yellow Line meets the Green Line, could get crowded. People may not want to wait 20 minutes for the next train, so managing the crowd is a concern.

Revenue Estimates:

Initial Phase: Metro may earn ₹10–15 lakh/day.

Full Operation: Earnings could go up to ₹60 lakh/day with 1.5–2 lakh riders.

To manage rush hours, only some entrances at stations may open in the beginning. All staff and security will be on duty to help passengers.

A fourth train is expected by August 10, but needs 2 weeks of testing. If it arrives late, testing will happen at night to avoid delays in passenger services.

The CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety) started inspecting the line this week. Once their safety report is out, BMRCL will need about a week or more to make final preparations before opening the line to the public.