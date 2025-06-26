  • Menu
Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue New Rules for East Bengaluru Roads

Bengaluru traffic police have shared new road rules for Outer Ring Road near Bellandur and tech parks. Drivers must follow lane changes to avoid long jams and save time during peak hours.

Bengaluru has a big traffic problem on Outer Ring Road, especially near tech parks like Eco Space, Global Tech Park, and Intel. Many people are stuck in long jams every day.

Now, the traffic police have shared new rules to help cars move faster and reduce waiting time.

What You Should Do (New Routes)

If you are coming from Bellandur and going to Devarabeesanahalli Junction, use the service roads and follow the lane signs.

If you are going to offices like Intel, Eco Space, Pritech Park, or Global Tech Park:

  • → Use the right lane of Outer Ring Road
  • → Then move to the middle service road at Devarabeesanahalli

If you are going to the Passport Office, Eco World, or Sakra Hospital:

  • → Stay in the left lane
  • → Take the road near the Passport Office

If you are going towards Marathahalli, stay in the middle lane from the Bellandur side.

Why This Is Important

The roads in this area are full during office hours. Police are asking all drivers to follow these rules. If we all listen, traffic will move better and everyone will reach faster.

