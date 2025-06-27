Bengaluru’s ORR Faces Heavy Traffic Due to Office Return and Bike Taxi Ban

Traffic on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has become very bad in June 2025. Many more cars and bikes are on the road now, especially during weekdays. On Wednesdays, traffic is the worst — vehicles increased by 45%, and jams became more than twice as long.

One big reason is that many companies now want employees to come to the office at least 3 days a week. Before, people could work from home more often. Now, more people are traveling to work every week, which means more traffic.

Another reason is the ban on bike taxis from June 16, 2025. Many people used bike taxis to travel quickly. After the ban, they started using their own vehicles or autos. This made the roads even more crowded and autos more expensive.

ORR was built many years ago and is now too small for the number of people using it. The road has over 30 big tech parks and around 9.5 lakh employees. It’s also used by people going to school, college, and other offices. Even short trips take over 2 hours during rush hour.

The traffic police and tech companies are trying to help. They are looking at when people come and go from offices and may change timings to reduce crowds. They are also fixing junctions, stopping wrong parking, and testing one-way routes.

In the future, the aim is to get people to use public transport. The new Metro line from Silk Board to KR Puram may open in September 2026. Experts also suggest more buses, shuttles from Metro to offices, carpooling, and allowing buses inside tech parks. Companies may also offer flexible work-from-home days again to reduce traffic.