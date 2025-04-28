BMTC Launches New Non-AC Bus Service Between Lingadhiranahalli and Shivajinagar

BMTC will start a new non-AC bus service from May 1, connecting Lingadhiranahalli to Shivajinagar.

The route will go through Sunkadakatte, Kamakshipalya, Magadi Road Toll Gate, and Vidhana Soudha, helping people travel easily between the western parts of Bengaluru and the city center.

Two buses will be used for this route. One will leave Lingadhiranahalli at 9:00 AM, and the other will return from Shivajinagar at 5:30 PM.

This new service is expected to benefit daily commuters in the area.



