BMTC Launches New Non-AC Bus Service Between Lingadhiranahalli and Shivajinagar
Highlights
Starting May 1, BMTC will introduce a new non-AC bus service between Lingadhiranahalli and Shivajinagar.
The route will go through Sunkadakatte, Kamakshipalya, Magadi Road Toll Gate, and Vidhana Soudha, helping people travel easily between the western parts of Bengaluru and the city center.
Two buses will be used for this route. One will leave Lingadhiranahalli at 9:00 AM, and the other will return from Shivajinagar at 5:30 PM.
This new service is expected to benefit daily commuters in the area.
