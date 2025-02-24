BWSSB Takes Over RO Plant Maintenance and Enforces Strict Water Usage Restrictions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s water supply system is changing. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is now in charge of maintaining purified drinking water units (RO plants), a responsibility previously held by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

This change was made to improve water supply and coordination in the city. Why the Change? BWSSB already manages the city's water and sewer systems, while BBMP was responsible for the RO plants. When borewells dried up, BWSSB had to provide water to the plants, causing delays.

Now, BWSSB will handle everything, making water distribution more efficient.What Does This Mean for Residents?With BWSSB in charge of both water supply and RO plants, Bengaluru’s water system should work better, giving people a more reliable water supply.

Ban on Non-Essential Use of Drinking WaterAs summer comes and groundwater levels drop, BWSSB has banned the use of drinking water for activities like washing cars, gardening, or road cleaning. People who break this rule will face a fine of Rs 5,000.

If the rule is repeatedly violated, a daily fine of Rs 500 will be charged. This ban follows warnings from scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) about a possible water crisis. According to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, drinking water cannot be used for activities like gardening or construction work.