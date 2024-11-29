Cyclone Fengal to Bring Rainfall

Bengaluru : The effects of Cyclone Fengal, brewing in the Bay of Bengal, are set to influence weather conditions in Karnataka, with several regions expected to receive rain through December 1.

While the cyclone's primary impact will be felt in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, prompting school and college closures in nine Tamil Nadu districts, its peripheral effects will bring rain to Karnataka.

According to the meteorological department, moderate showers are expected to extend to Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and other parts of south-interior Karnataka from November 29 to December 3.

Bengaluru, currently experiencing minimum temperatures of about 20 degrees Celsius, is forecasted to see a dip to 12-14 degrees Celsius accompanied by cloudy weather in the coming days. Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for fluctuating weather and stay updated with the latest forecasts.