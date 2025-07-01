DK Shivakumar Steps Back from Chief Minister Fight in Karnataka

There is a power fight inside the Congress party in Karnataka. Two top leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (also called DKS), both want to be the main leader.

After Congress won the 2023 election, DKS thought he would become Chief Minister because he worked hard and helped the party win. But the party chose Siddaramaiah. DKS became Deputy Chief Minister and also stayed as the party’s state leader.

Why the Fight Started Again

There was talk of a deal. Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister for 2.5 years, then DKS would take over. That 2.5-year time ends around September 2025.

Recently, many MLAs who support DKS started saying it was time for DKS to become Chief Minister.

What Happened Now

DKS has told his supporters to stop pushing for change. He asked everyone to focus on the 2028 election. He also agreed to follow party orders and not fight the current Chief Minister.

A top Congress leader from Delhi said there are no plans to change the Chief Minister. DKS sat quietly beside him, which showed he accepted the decision for now.

What It Means

DKS is stepping back, but he may still want to be Chief Minister later. Some MLAs still support him and want change.

The Congress party wants to stay united and avoid public fights. But this problem might come back in September.