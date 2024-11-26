Grant allocation war erupts again in Congress

Bengaluru : The dissatisfaction in grants allocation that exploded in the Congress a few days before the elections is now making noise again. In Vijayanagar district, local Congress leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the MLAs over the issue of funding. HUDA President Imam Niazi has said that MLA HR Gaviyappa is a curse for Hospet.

Imam Niazi has expressed his dissatisfaction that MLA Gaviyappa is lying even though an estimated Rs 150 crore has been received for the Vijayanagar constituency. Just two days ago, MLA Gaviyappa had said that our constituency is not receiving any funding from the government. HUDA President Imam Niazi has retorted with documents.

On the other hand, Janardhan Reddy has alleged that discrimination has been made in the allocation of funds to the constituencies of BJP MLAs in Koppal district. Koppal district has received Rs 140 crore from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. However, he has expressed dissatisfaction that no funding has been given to the Gangavathi constituency.

Minister Shivraj Tangadgi, who has responded to Janardhana Reddy’s allegations, said that the allocation is being made in the same way as it was done in the past. Speaking on the issue of grants, Kalyana Karnataka Board President Ajay Singh said that the Kalyana Karnataka Board has a grant of Rs 5,000 crore. About Rs 4,000 crore has already been allocated. He said that Reddy spoke out of frustration over the election defeat.

Overall, the allegation of discrimination in the allocation of grants is making noise again. Congress MLAs themselves have expressed dissatisfaction with the government. In addition, BJP MLAs have also accused the government of discriminating.