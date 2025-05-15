Heavy Rain Floods Bengaluru and Stops Traffic

On Tuesday evening, Bengaluru was hit by heavy rain that caused flooding and traffic jams across the city. This rain, one of the heaviest in recent times, showed how weak the city’s infrastructure is during extreme weather.

Flooding at Manyata Tech Park

One of the worst-hit areas was Manyata Tech Park. The park flooded again because of the heavy rain. Workers shared videos on social media showing water covering the roads. People online reacted strongly to this repeated flooding.

"Another year, same problem! Heavy rains = flooding at Manyata Tech Park. Roads are flooded, commutes are ruined, and productivity is affected. How long will this continue?" wrote one user. Another user joked, “Manyata Tech Park is sunny on good days and turns into a water park on rainy days. Thanks to poor planning and real estate problems.”

Traffic Trouble in East Bengaluru

Several main roads in East Bengaluru, like Whitefield, Marathahalli, Banaswadi, and Hebbal, were flooded, causing long traffic jams. People were stuck in knee-deep water, and many had trouble getting home. The rain kept coming down, making things worse for commuters.

The BBMP sent teams to pump out the water from the roads, while Bengaluru Traffic Police helped control the traffic and guided vehicles through the flooded areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for more rain in the coming days, with strong winds expected to blow at speeds of 30-50 kmph.

The rain cooled the city down to 32°C, which is lower than the usual temperature, giving some relief from the summer heat. But this came with the trouble of floods and traffic.

Problems Still to Be Solved

As the city faces more rain in the coming days, people are questioning the city’s planning and drainage systems. Many are wondering how long Bengaluru can keep dealing with these flooding problems, especially with the monsoon season in full swing.