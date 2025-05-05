IIT Graduate Flags Soaring Cost of Living in Bengaluru, Sparks Middle-Class Concerns

Monali Dambre, an IIT Bombay graduate, recently spoke out on X (formerly Twitter) about how expensive life in India has become. She said that even in smaller cities, the cost of basic things like food is rising fast. She added that her grocery bills in Bengaluru are higher than expected—even though she only buys basic items like fruits, vegetables, and daily needs.

What She Said

Monali wrote that she's worried about how lower and middle-class families are managing. She said:

"I’m slowly realising that life is getting very costly in India—even in small cities. I’m really worried about how people with average incomes are surviving.”

She added that she might be overthinking it, but it feels like something is wrong with the way prices are going up.

People React

Many people responded to her post. Some said shopping in local markets can also be expensive—not just online apps. Others blamed high rent and real estate prices, saying shops charge more because their rent is too high. Some also blamed things like GST, demonetisation, and higher taxes for the rising costs.

One user wrote:

“Real estate is the biggest reason. High rent makes everything else expensive. And the government won’t fix it because many politicians have money in property.”

Another person said:

“After COVID, and with all the new taxes, life has become too costly. There’s no time or money left for enjoyment.”

Why Are Things So Expensive?

Food prices are high – Many vegetables and daily items cost much more now.

Rent is going up – People are spending more on homes, which also affects shop prices.

Wages are not increasing – Salaries aren’t growing fast enough to match these rising costs.

More taxes – People are paying higher taxes on many things, even essentials.

Final Thought

Monali’s post is not just her personal opinion—it’s something many people feel today. Life is becoming more expensive, and it’s getting harder for regular families to manage. People are hoping the government takes steps to control prices and support those struggling to keep up.