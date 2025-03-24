Karnataka Faces Load Shedding as Power Demand Soars, Affecting Residents and Farmers

As summer approaches, Karnataka is facing regular power cuts, leaving both residents and farmers frustrated with inconsistent electricity supply. These frequent outages, often blamed on maintenance work, are affecting both urban and rural areas.

The state’s peak electricity demand has reached 18,200 MW, while total power generation—including hydropower, wind, thermal, and solar—only produces around 8,000 MW. Karnataka also receives 6,183 MW from Central Generating Stations, 600 MW from the central grid, and 310 MW from NTPC. To bridge the gap, the state is purchasing 1,575 MW from neighbouring states, but there remains a shortfall of 1,532 MW, resulting in power disruptions.

One of the main contributors to the rise in demand is the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which provides free electricity to households. While the scheme was designed to help consumers, it has led to excessive use of electricity, as people use more power without worrying about costs. This increase in usage, combined with the summer heat, has led to higher demand for fans and air conditioning.

Compared to previous year’s peak demand of 17,000 MW, demand has increased by 10%. This rise is driven by higher consumption in agriculture, industry, commerce, and households. Energy officials predict demand could reach 19,000 MW by the end of March and stay high through May. However, the ongoing gap between supply and demand continues to cause regular power cuts across Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka.