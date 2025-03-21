Karnataka to Establish Deep-Tech Park in Jangamakote to Boost High-Tech Industries

Live
The Karnataka government plans to create a deep-tech park in Jangamakote, focusing on sectors like space tech, semiconductors, robotics, and electric vehicles.
The Karnataka government has plans to establish a deep-tech park in Jangamakote, which is about 50 km from Bengaluru. Minister MB Patil highlighted the park’s focus on sectors like space tech, semiconductors, robotics, and electric vehicles. Local farmers are willing to provide 1,033 acres of land for the project in exchange for fair compensation, jobs, and regional development.
Other major projects, including industrial hubs in Dharwad, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi, are progressing quickly. Patil also mentioned ongoing developments in Belagavi, Ballari, and other regions.
In addition, the state will host a two-day event in April, Udyama Manthana, to promote manufacturing, investments, and policy reforms, gathering industrialists and officials to discuss future plans.