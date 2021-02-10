Lenovo to open 100 new ‘exclusive stores’ 

Bengaluru: Lenovo on Wednesday said that the company will open 100 new "Lenovo Exclusive Stores" (LES) in India in the financial year 2021-2022.

This comes as an addition to their recent opening of the 400th Lenovo Exclusive Store in Bengaluru as part of its effort to continue offline retail expansion during the pandemic.

"With the consumer business growing at a rapid pace of 45 per cent YoY in Lenovo in FY 2021, it was imperative to continue our offline retail expansion to reach customers to cater to their Learn From Home and Work From Home needs," Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to share that in FY 2021, we opened 100 LES, and with our 400th LES in

Bengaluru, our offline footprint has reached 10,000 and our revenue contribution for the consumer business is around 18-20 percent.

"We look forward to adding another 100 LES in our offline retail business in the coming financial year and take the premium user experience of our 400th LES to several more stores," he said.

With 400 Lenovo Exclusive Stores, the brand has now reached across 180 cities in India with 270 channel partners.

This expansion plan of 100 additional LES includes the metros or tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across India ensuring that their services and products are available across the nation while also generating more employment opportunities across the country.

These Lenovo Exclusive Stores host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware from Lenovo, including the brand's flagship products such as the Legion series, ThinkBook series and Yoga series, among others.