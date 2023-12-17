Moon man of India Padmashri Dr.Mylswamy Annadurai launches Innovative Contoura Laser Refractive Suite

Bengaluru : Vasan eye care at Rajajinagar has installed the state-of-the-art Contoura laser refractive Suite, Vasan eye care on this momentous occasion, not just unveiling a new facility, but rather ushering in a new era of advanced medical care and cutting-edge technology.

In the pursuit of excellence in healthcare, this operation theatre stands as a testament to our commitment to provide the highest standards of refractory surgery, equipped with the latest advancements in medical technology, this facility has been meticulously designed to ensure precision, efficiency, and safety in every procedure. Our dedicated team of skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals are ready to utilize this space to its full potential, on offering patients the best possible outcomes in refractory surgeries.



The above facility was opened by the Moon Man of India Padmashri Dr.Mylswamy Annadurai on Sunday at Vasan eye care Hospital at Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.



As vasan eye care open the doors to this remarkable Contoura Lasik express their gratitude to all those who have contributed in making this vision a reality. Vasan eye hospital push the boundaries of medical innovation and continue to uphold our unwavering dedication to the well-being of their patients.

