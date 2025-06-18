Namma Metro Pink Line Testing Begins: Phase 1 Set for Mid-2026 Launch

The Bengaluru Metro team (BMRCL) has started power tests on the new Pink Line. These tests are happening between Jayadeva and Tavarekere stations. This is an important step before the metro can start working.

Right now, testing is only happening on the part of the line that is above the ground. People have been told not to go near the tracks during this time.

An official said that after this test, more checks will be done. These include:

Checking the signal system

Testing phones and communication tools

Testing how much weight the track can take

These tests will take around 4 months. After that, a report will go to the Railway Safety Officer. The metro can start running only after they say it is safe.

Pink Line Will Open in Two Parts

The Pink Line is 21.2 km long. It will open in two parts:

Part 1 (7.5 km): From Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

Stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere

Part 2 (13.7 km): From Dairy Circle to Nagawara (underground)

This part will open later.

New Metro Coaches Will Come from BEML

Most of the building work is finished. But the metro cannot start until new trains arrive. Late delivery of trains also delayed the Yellow Line.

To fix this, BMRCL has made a deal with BEML. They will make 138 coaches. These will be used to make 23 trains.

Each coach costs about ₹9.99 crore. This includes making and maintenance for 15 years.

The metro hopes to start running by mid-2026, but this depends on getting the trains on time.

More People Using Metro Even After Price Hike

Even after ticket prices went up, more people are using the metro.

In February 2025, 2.09 crore people used it

In March, it rose to 2.24 crore

In April, it rose again to 2.28 crore

A new record was made on April 17 — 9.08 lakh people used the metro in one day.

Purple Line: 4.35 lakh

Green Line: 2.85 lakh

An official said this shows that people still like and trust the metro, even after the price increase.