Namma Metro Pink Line Testing Begins: Phase 1 Set for Mid-2026 Launch
BMRCL starts third rail power testing on Bengaluru’s Pink Line between Jayadeva and Tavarekere.
The Bengaluru Metro team (BMRCL) has started power tests on the new Pink Line. These tests are happening between Jayadeva and Tavarekere stations. This is an important step before the metro can start working.
Right now, testing is only happening on the part of the line that is above the ground. People have been told not to go near the tracks during this time.
An official said that after this test, more checks will be done. These include:
Checking the signal system
Testing phones and communication tools
Testing how much weight the track can take
These tests will take around 4 months. After that, a report will go to the Railway Safety Officer. The metro can start running only after they say it is safe.
Pink Line Will Open in Two Parts
The Pink Line is 21.2 km long. It will open in two parts:
Part 1 (7.5 km): From Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere
Stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere
Part 2 (13.7 km): From Dairy Circle to Nagawara (underground)
This part will open later.
New Metro Coaches Will Come from BEML
Most of the building work is finished. But the metro cannot start until new trains arrive. Late delivery of trains also delayed the Yellow Line.
To fix this, BMRCL has made a deal with BEML. They will make 138 coaches. These will be used to make 23 trains.
Each coach costs about ₹9.99 crore. This includes making and maintenance for 15 years.
The metro hopes to start running by mid-2026, but this depends on getting the trains on time.
More People Using Metro Even After Price Hike
Even after ticket prices went up, more people are using the metro.
In February 2025, 2.09 crore people used it
In March, it rose to 2.24 crore
In April, it rose again to 2.28 crore
A new record was made on April 17 — 9.08 lakh people used the metro in one day.
Purple Line: 4.35 lakh
Green Line: 2.85 lakh
An official said this shows that people still like and trust the metro, even after the price increase.