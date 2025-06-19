Nandini to Open Shops at Bengaluru Metro Stations Alongside Amul Kiosks

BMRCL Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao has said that Nandini has expressed interest in opening shops at metro stations and will be allowed to do so. However, since BMRCL has already signed an agreement with the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) to open Amul kiosk centers, canceling this agreement is difficult, as reported by udayavani.com.

He informed reporters that Amul kiosks will operate at 10 major metro stations, with shops already running at two locations. Although the agreement was signed once, it will continue as planned. BMRCL will inspect remaining available spaces and take further action based on government guidance.

KMF Nandini is also interested in opening kiosks, and BMRCL is ready to provide space on a rental basis. An agreement will be signed if they decide to proceed.

Locations of Amul Kiosks:

Amul kiosks will be set up at the following stations:

Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Baiyappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Majestic, Kempegowda Station, National College, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.