Oppn ready to attack govt inside the House, organisations protest outside

Bengaluru : The winter session has begun in Belagavi, and on the first day, the Suvarna Soudha is witnessing row after row of protests. 11 different organizations are protesting for their demands. In Belagavi, the alarm bells have been sounded again for 2A reservation for Panchamasali community on the very day of the session. It was decided to lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha under the leadership of Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Sri of Kudalasangama Peeth. Not only that, a tractor rally was called.

However, the government has given a shock to the Panchamasali reservation activists. It has banned the entry of protest vehicles into Belagavi on Monday and Tuesday. DC Mohammed Roshan has ordered the prohibitory order. Therefore, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the government. In particular, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has accused the Siddaramaiah government of working to suppress democracy. However, the minister has refused the allegations of BJP leaders.

Speaking to media, Yatnal said that the Panchamasali community will get 100% reservation. Yatnal wondered if this government has the strength to shoot at our community. Meanwhile, various farmer organizations are protesting demanding implementation of the Mahadayi scheme, fixing of sugarcane bill, and protection of farmers’ land from Waqf.

The KSRTC Labor Corporation Association is demanding salary revision every four years, and the Akhil Karnataka Flower Mahasabha Association is protesting demanding ST reservation. There are a series of protests, including a protest demanding the construction of the Gadag-Harapanahalli railway line.