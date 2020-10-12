Prem’s ‘Ek Love Ya’ back to shooting

Bengaluru: After making The Villain with Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, Sandalwood popular director Prem was almost close to releasing his next film, Ek Love Ya. But then the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and consequent announcement of lockdown forced him to put the plan on hold. Now the team has returned to the sets to finish the project.

Ek Love Ya, currently is in its post-production stage with just two songs left to be shot. The romantic thriller stars newcomer Rana, Rachita Ram and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead roles along with Rakshita making a guest approach in a song sequence. The film unit travelled to Ooty for the song shoot featuring Reeshma Nanaiah.

Reeshma, a student in a private college, who was busy attending online classes until a couple of days ago, has now turned her attention to rehearsals for the song shoot that is set to start on Monday. According to the reports, the first three days of the shoot will take place in Bengaluru and will then move to Ooty after which some patchwork requires to be done.

Mahendra Simha is handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, Reeshma's next is Maarga, in which she will be sharing screen space with Chetan and Kushi, a commercial entertainer that marks the directorial debut of Mohan.

Ek Love Ya is made under the banner of Rakshita Film Factory and has Arjun Janya scoring the music. The team claims that four songs for the film have been written by Prem and he managed to get new lyricists to write the other four. While three songs have been recorded in India, the rest with the Symphony Orchestra in Europe.