Rajasthan Native Arrested for High-Tech Car Theft

Bengaluru : City police apprehended Mukesh Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, who allegedly masterminded a string of car thefts after traveling by air to execute these operations. The arrest followed a detailed investigation that traced the suspect’s movements and actions, leading law enforcement officers to the state of Rajasthan.

The suspect, previously involved in a Cottonpet clothing business, allegedly partnered with four accomplices in a sophisticated car-theft operation. Together, they reportedly exploited technology to bypass security systems and unlock vehicles with ease. To date, police have managed to recover three of the stolen cars, while efforts continue to locate the remaining suspects.

The thefts took place across Byadarahalli and Annapoorneshwari Nagar, where a total of five vehicles went missing. CCTV footage captured in these areas provided crucial evidence, directing investigators toward Kumar’s possible involvement. Police officials, acting swiftly on these leads, traced him back to Rajasthan, where they successfully apprehended him.

The police are now intensifying their search for Kumar’s accomplices, who remain at large, as they seek to bring closure to the series of thefts that had targeted unsuspecting vehicle owners across key city neighbourhoods.