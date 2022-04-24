State govt eases land record process

Bengaluru: In a giant step towards liberalising land records survey the state government has eased the survey process of land held by individuals. The landholders can now make their own surveys and generate certificates. This is now possible through government software with an interface with individual identity on the Aadhar platform.

Thanks to the relentless pursuit of the top bureaucrat Munish Moudgil and the support he got from the Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the individual landowners can now breathe easy and are not required to go to the manual survey and approach officials at the district offices.

"It saves them from the trouble of seeking the help of the survey officials and in the process saves time, money and effort. The Swalambi application will allow the individual in 11E maps, Tatkal Phodi, Land conversion map and Division of land. If I am not wrong this is the first time that such an initiative has been taken up by any state government in the country" Moudgil told Hans India.

According to a notification of the government exclusively available with Hans News Service, the new software-driven system will make be applicable for generating a map of the land for registration purposes in case of sale of land. The system also provides for Phodi applications denoting the partition of land as per the survey numbers.

In need of land conversion, the citizens can generate certificates for land use by showing the partition and the purpose of the conversion. The system will also help the citizen to see the map of the land that legally belongs to him. All these documents are legal and accepted at the government departments.

This is a giant step in the most wanted service of the government. "Hitherto the citizens had to take a circuitous route and sometimes it took months and even years to get all these records together, what is more important is that the harassment of the citizens will be completely eliminated and all disputes between the individuals will be put to rest once and for all" Moudgil said. "Nobody can meddle in the landholdings of others".

The Swawalambi application will help the landowners take control of their holdings on their own. "This is a step towards empowering the citizens, we are working further to improve this facility, the digitising process of the land records is going on, but there are 2.5 crore records which need to be digitised n the state. Every month over one lakh applications are received by the government for various levels of land-related documents and every month nearly six lakhs of applications for survey and measurement are in different levels of progress.

Munish and his ICT team have also taken up a drone assisted survey and digitisation of land which is in progress and when completed it will be another trailblazer by Karnataka.

Earlier Mr Moudgil had created the best 'war room' during the Pandemic which had been appreciated on a national scale. His alma mater IIT Mumbai had honoured him with a distinguished Alumni award recently.