Live
- India ramps up fertiliser production output, diversifies away from China
- Mamata Banerjee floating imaginary allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-ruled states: Amit Malviya
- ZVEZDA Atelier Debuts in Hyderabad with Immersive Fashion Showcase Celebrating Womanhood
- Hear Zone – a unit of Hearing Aid Centre Launches Interactive Concept Store in Vijayawada in partnership with Rexton
- With resilient overall Q1 growth, Indian economy 'steady as she goes' in FY26: Centre
- Oppo’s AI Vision: Smartphones as Empathetic Partners, Not Replacements
- Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order pausing new OBC list in Bengal
- Alert on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border for Maoist ‘Martyrs’ Week’
- Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Best Price, Marks 15 Years Globally, 11 in India
- Monsoon 2025 Hair Colour Trends: Stunning Shades to Try for a Fresh, Stylish Look
Watch: Bengaluru Women Followed, Chased Near Rameshwaram Cafe
A viral video shows three women being followed and chased by men near Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The incident raised serious concerns about women’s safety and public response.
A recent video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a scary incident involving three young women.
The women said they were followed and chased by three men near Rameshwaram Cafe. It happened early in the morning after they visited the cafe and were walking in JP Nagar.
At first, the men followed them on foot. Later, they used a car. Just before the women got onto a Rapido bike taxi, the men stopped their car in front of them. Then they started chasing them in the same car.
The women also said they tried asking an auto driver for help, but he ignored them and didn’t respond.
The video was posted on Instagram by @suha_hana88 with the caption: “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls.” It quickly went viral and caused public anger.
People online are demanding better safety for women. This incident shows the need for more security, faster police help, and public awareness to stop harassment.