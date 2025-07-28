Watch: Bengaluru Women Followed, Chased Near Rameshwaram Cafe

A recent video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a scary incident involving three young women.

The women said they were followed and chased by three men near Rameshwaram Cafe. It happened early in the morning after they visited the cafe and were walking in JP Nagar.

At first, the men followed them on foot. Later, they used a car. Just before the women got onto a Rapido bike taxi, the men stopped their car in front of them. Then they started chasing them in the same car.

The women also said they tried asking an auto driver for help, but he ignored them and didn’t respond.

The video was posted on Instagram by @suha_hana88 with the caption: “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls.” It quickly went viral and caused public anger.

People online are demanding better safety for women. This incident shows the need for more security, faster police help, and public awareness to stop harassment.