“We Earn ₹60 LPA But Life Is Still Hard”: Bengaluru Man’s Viral Post on Urban Struggles

A viral Reddit post by a Bengaluru professional, now widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked debate about India’s poor urban living conditions. Despite earning ₹60 lakh a year as a household, he expresses deep frustration and burnout with life in the city, highlighting the struggles faced by middle-class families.

The Quality of Life Crisis

Despite appearing “comfortable on paper,” the man outlines how systemic inefficiencies are eating into his family’s well-being. "The quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore," he writes. Among his key concerns:

Pathetic Infrastructure:

Living in Horamavu, Bengaluru, he notes it takes 40 minutes to cover 3 km due to broken, dug-up roads and persistent bottlenecks. Projects, he says, are “never-ending,” with no visible accountability.

Exorbitant Road Taxes, No Returns:

He claims to have paid ₹2.25 lakh more than he would in Delhi, only to be met with roads full of potholes and dust. “Pure daylight robbery,” he calls it.

Taxation Without Basic Services:

Despite paying 30–40% in taxes and being subject to GST on almost everything, there’s no free healthcare, decent public education, or guaranteed clean water. “The middle class is getting milked dry,” he asserts.

Daily Stressors and Safety Concerns:

With rising pollution, noise, and aggressive traffic behavior, the writer feels even basic activities like walking or commuting are stressful. “I don’t feel safe sending my wife out after 7 PM,” he laments.

Corruption at Every Turn:

He recounts having to pay a ₹2,000 bribe just to get his paperwork processed. “Nothing moves unless you bribe the babus,” he says, highlighting the deep rot in bureaucratic systems.

Runaway Inflation:

The cost of living, especially rent and school fees, has been rising disproportionately. While household help demand higher wages—rightfully, he notes—his own income isn’t keeping up.

Broader Echoes of Discontent

The post struck a chord online, with many agreeing that Bengaluru’s infrastructure is falling apart. Even BJP MP Tejasvi Surya echoed the concerns, slamming the BBMP for turning city roads into “obstacle courses” during events like the TCS World 10K run.

A Cry for Change, or a Sign to Exit?

Despite his desire to “build something here,” the writer concludes with a sobering question:

"Is there any hope left? Or am I just being naive thinking things will improve?"

The post serves as a reflection of the growing despair among India’s working middle class—especially those who contribute significantly to the economy but feel left behind by policy, infrastructure, and governance.