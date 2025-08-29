14th Annual GCC Conclave: How Partnerships Are Driving Next Wave Of Innovation

Hyderabad: SSF Global, a leading industry association in the Enterprise Functions, Technology, and GCC space, successfully concluded its 14th Annual GCC Conclave & GCC Excellence Awards. Held on August 21 & 22, 2025, at the ITC Kakatiya Hyderabad, the 2-day event brought together over 1,500 practitioners and industry leaders to discuss the theme "Building GCC as the Strategic Asset for Enterprise Growth."

This year's conclave emphasized the significant evolution of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, which have transitioned from simple service hubs to critical drivers of strategic growth and competitive advantage. The event served as a vital platform for key decision-makers to share experiential insights.

"This year's conclave was a powerful demonstration of the maturity and strategic importance of GCCs in the global business landscape," said Rakesh Sinha, Founder & CEO of SSF Global & Quintes Global. "The high-impact dialogues on AI adoption, talent management, and value delivery demonstrated that GCCs are not just about efficiency—they are at the heart of innovation and resilience for multinational corporations."

The agenda featured special addresses, expert panels, and interactive workshops that explored critical areas, including the effective adoption of AI, building a future-ready workforce, and elevating GCCs to strategic business partners.

Key highlights:

SSF Global Founder's Opening Remarks: The Founder & CEO of SSF Global & Quintes Global, Rakesh Sinha, set the tone for the conclave with an opening Remark.

Inauguration Ceremony: The conclave kicked off with an inaugural address by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, who lit the lamp and shared inspiring thoughts by unveiling a publication.

Special Guest Address: Special Address by a Key Architect of the India IT Industry, Shri J A Chowdary, Former Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Founder, International Startup Foundation.

Distinguished Guests: Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Ananth Rao Rudravaram, Chirag Buch, Geetha Ramamoorthi Krishna Kumar, Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Sri Atluri, Shri Ashish Vidyarthi, Ravi S. Ramakrishnan, Urs-Ulrich Katzenstein, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, and Captain Raghu Raman, among many.

Awards & Recognitions: Geetha Ramamoorthi, Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, and Ajay Wadhwa, among many who demonstrated significant business impact and strategic excellence in categories such as effective tech transformation and innovative people practices.

Special Address: An inspirational address and Guest of Honor—Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for ITE&C and Industries & Commerce Departments of the Govt. of Telangana. The presence of Sri M. Dana Kishore, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Governor (FAC), Telangana, on Day 2 of the conclave.

Research Reports: A Comprehensive Research Report—‘Beyond Boundaries: GCCs Shaping Tomorrow’s Enterprises’—jointly prepared by Everest Group & SSF Global. SSF Global Knowledge Papers—published periodically, collating insights and wisdom of GCC & Enterprise Services leaders on burning topics & latest trends

Panel Discussions: Engaging and interactive deliberations covered topics such as Startups, Power of Cloud, Data, and AI platforms, Growing Partnership between Australia & India, Redefining Career Path & Culture, GCC Enablers, and Govt. & Industry Forums, and more.

Sponsors & Partners: The conclave's success was aptly supported by partners Quintes Global, IBM Consulting, Hexaware, Australia India Chamber of Commerce, Quality Engineering Foundation, Standard Chartered, Infosys, Everest Group, The Hans India, Adani Capability Center, Britania, Coca-Cola, The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, Osmania University, and Muniwar Technologies.

With the success of the great event, SSF Globals has certainly expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners. The event has not only reinforced SSF Global's commitment to shaping the Enterprise Functions, Technology & GCC verticals but has also paved the way for future collaborations and advancements in the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise services.

Furthermore, beyond the conclave, the Hans India team got an opportunity to speak candidly with the global leaders on the future of the GCC in the country.





