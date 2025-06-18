Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
200 coal blocks allocated under commercial mining
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday said it has achieved a historic milestone, as part of the economic reforms to introduce commercial mining, with the allocation of its 200th Coal Mine, underscoring the drive to transform India’s coal sector. “The issuance of the allocation order for the Marwatola–II coal block to Singhal Business Private Limited reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to advancing sectoral reforms, fostering private participation, and bolstering national self-reliance in coal production,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
This milestone reflects the Ministry’s visionary approach – one that seeks not only to enhance domestic coal production but also to rebalance the national energy matrix by reducing dependence on imports and strengthening long-term energy security.