200 coal blocks allocated under commercial mining

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday said it has achieved a historic milestone, as part of the economic reforms to introduce commercial mining, with the allocation of its 200th Coal Mine, underscoring the drive to transform India’s coal sector. “The issuance of the allocation order for the Marwatola–II coal block to Singhal Business Private Limited reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to advancing sectoral reforms, fostering private participation, and bolstering national self-reliance in coal production,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

This milestone reflects the Ministry’s visionary approach – one that seeks not only to enhance domestic coal production but also to rebalance the national energy matrix by reducing dependence on imports and strengthening long-term energy security.