2025 Aerox 155 version S launched with Refreshing Colours & Graphical Enhancements

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), under its premier brand campaign - The Call of the Blue, today announced the launch of striking new colours for 2025 Aerox 155 version S model. The maxi-sports scooter, with advanced Smart Key technology, will be available in iconic - Racing Blue and distinct - Ice Fluo Vermillion shade and new visual appeal. Complimenting the lifestyle of today’s urban youth, the Aerox 155 truly embodies Yamaha’s spirit of performance, style, and innovation.

Along with the new Ice Fluo Vermillion shade, the Aerox 155 Version S in Racing Blue colour features refreshed graphics, enhancing its sporty appeal. The Metallic Black option continues to be available in the standard variant. The entire Aerox range is now OBD-2B compliant, with updated visuals on the body and side fairings that reflect Yamaha’s Racing DNA.

The Aerox 155 models boast of a bold body design, sleek athletic proportions, and a striking X Centre motif, making them a unique choice for everyone. In terms of key specifications, the maxi-sports scooters come paired with liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 155cc engine delivering a staggering 11.0kW (15.0PS) at 8,000 rpm of maximum power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Ideal for both urban mobility and highway cruising, the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Motorcycle-type Twin Shock Absorbers lend the Aerox with top-tier performance and handling prowess. Further, the Smart Key feature in Aerox 155 version S redefines the user experience by seamlessly integrating convenience and security through advanced technology.

Exclusively sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square Showrooms, the Aerox 155 version S in both the colours - Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue – will be sold at just INR 1,53,430/- (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Aerox 155 in Metallic Black will continue to be available at INR 150,130/- (Ex-showroom, Delhi). These exciting updates reinforce Yamaha's commitment to meet the evolving customer needs and enhance their brand experience, thereby increasing customer engagement and driving consistent growth in the maxi-sports scooter segment.