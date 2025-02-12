28 Students from Aakash Educational Services Limited, Hyderabad Achieve 99 Percentile and above in JEE Mains 2025 (Session 1)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces an exceptional achievement in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 (Session 1). An impressive 28 students from Hyderabad have scored 99 percentile and above in the first session of the examination.

Top achievers include Harssh A Gupta and Kotha Dhanush Reddy with 99.97 percentile each, Samhitha Poladi and Raghavan Epuri with 99.94 each, Viswa Navadeep Gunje with 99.87, Harshavardhan Ravichander at 99.81, and Bharath Naidu Kilari with 99.74 percentile. Notably, Harssh A Gupta scored a perfect 100 in Physics and Mathematics, and Kotha Dhanush Reddy achieved a perfect 100 in Chemistry.

These results highlight the students' dedication and academic excellence in one of India's most challenging exams. The National Testing Agency announced the results yesterday, marking the beginning of this year's two scheduled JEE sessions.

Most of these students enrolled in Aakash’s classroom program, aiming to crack the prestigious IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance exams.

Congratulating the students, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated the students on their impressive results. He said, “We are proud of our students’ achievements in JEE Main 2025. Their hard work and determination, combined with the right coaching, have led to these excellent outcomes. At Aakash, we focus on providing quality education that helps students reach their full potential. Congratulations to all our successful students, and we wish them the best for the next steps in their journey.”

JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.