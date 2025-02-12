Live
- West Bengal budget: Tax revenue to rise 11.26 pc, propelled by SGST and state excise
- Tripura to be linked through waterway with Kolkata via B’desh: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Karachi tense after protest against commercial trucks intensifies
- Qatar Open: Ostapenko powers past Paolini in Doha for 12th Top 5 win
- Political uncertainty and turmoil cripples Bangladesh economy
- Crimes against women: AIADMK to protest on Feb 18 in TN
- 3rd ODI: England batters fail to impress again as India clean sweep series with 142-run win
- Philippines bans German animal product imports amid threat of foot-and-mouth disease
- Germany extends border controls for another six months
- ‘Earned due to my intellect’: Prashant Kishor slams JD-U on funding charges
Just In
28 Students from Aakash Educational Services Limited, Hyderabad Achieve 99 Percentile and above in JEE Mains 2025 (Session 1)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces an exceptional achievement in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 (Session 1).
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces an exceptional achievement in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 (Session 1). An impressive 28 students from Hyderabad have scored 99 percentile and above in the first session of the examination.
Top achievers include Harssh A Gupta and Kotha Dhanush Reddy with 99.97 percentile each, Samhitha Poladi and Raghavan Epuri with 99.94 each, Viswa Navadeep Gunje with 99.87, Harshavardhan Ravichander at 99.81, and Bharath Naidu Kilari with 99.74 percentile. Notably, Harssh A Gupta scored a perfect 100 in Physics and Mathematics, and Kotha Dhanush Reddy achieved a perfect 100 in Chemistry.
These results highlight the students' dedication and academic excellence in one of India's most challenging exams. The National Testing Agency announced the results yesterday, marking the beginning of this year's two scheduled JEE sessions.
Most of these students enrolled in Aakash’s classroom program, aiming to crack the prestigious IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance exams.
Congratulating the students, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated the students on their impressive results. He said, “We are proud of our students’ achievements in JEE Main 2025. Their hard work and determination, combined with the right coaching, have led to these excellent outcomes. At Aakash, we focus on providing quality education that helps students reach their full potential. Congratulations to all our successful students, and we wish them the best for the next steps in their journey.”
JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.
AESL is recognized for offering thorough and effective preparation programs for students aiming to excel in high-stakes medical (NEET) and engineering entrance exams (JEE), as well as competitive exams like NTSE and Olympiads. The institute is dedicated to delivering top-quality test preparation services that empower students to realize their full potential and succeed in their academic pursuits.