9.9% rise in GST mop-up at `1.96 trn in March

New Delhi: Gross GST collection grew 9.9 per cent in March to over Rs1.96 lakh crore - the second-highest mop-up ever, government data showed on Tuesday. GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 8.8 per cent to Rs1.49 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was higher 13.56 per cent to Rs46,919 crore. The gross collection includes Central GST mop-up of Rs38,145 crore, State GST collection of Rs49,891 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs95,853 crore. Cess collection during March stood at Rs12,253 crore. Total refunds during March rose 41 per cent to Rs19,615 crore. After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over Rs1.76 lakh crore in March 2025, a 7.3 per cent growth over the year-ago period. GST collection had hit a record high of Rs2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said the 9.9 per cent increase in gross GST collection for the month reflects the impact of year-end sales push by businesses.

“It is very encouraging to see that this is not an isolated instance as GST collections have shown a steady increase every month reflected by the 9.4 per cent increase in annual Gross GST collections,” Mani said.

Gross GST collection during April-March stood at Rs22.08 lakh crore, a 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth.