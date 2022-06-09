ACM launches gold investment platform

Hyderabad: Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (ACMFSL), fintech conglomerates in Indian equity markets, has launched "Chhota Nivesh Gold", an inclusive investment platform that offers opportunity to invest in small amounts through its subsidiary Edgytal Fintech Services Pvt Ltd.

Deena Mehta, Managing Director MD, ACMFSL, said: "We strongly believe in encouraging investment habits among all citizens and Chhota Nivesh (CN) is an outcome of that belief system only. The app is easy-to-use, secure and smart platform that is for everyone as there is no limit set for investment amount. We also realized that many investors miss out on investment opportunity due to lack of knowing English language.

Hence, we decided to make this app available in 11 Indian languages in addition to Hindi and English. Unlike trading, there is no guessing or speculation involved which makes it even more lucrative. With CN, we aim at inculcating saving and investing habits in all individuals and assist them in achieving their goals and for that we are leaving them no reason for not investing."

Under the new platform, it offers to invest either in gold or silver for any amount, starting from for Rupee 1. This unique feature makes Chhota Nivesh Gold an absolute democratic investment platform that is flexible for anyone who wants to begin investment with a small amount, keep up the investment in a disciplined manner and build wealth over a period of time.