Adani fires up investment cycle with biggest-ever H1 rollout

Ahmedabad: The Adani Portfolio on Monday said it has delivered a stellar financial performance in the first half this fiscal (H1 FY26), clocking a robust capex of Rs67,870 crore ($7.6 billion) with EBITDA rising to an all-time high of Rs 47,375 crore ($5.3 billion).

Acceleration in capex led to an increase in gross assets by Rs67,870 crore to Rs6,77,029 crore ($76 billion) — on track to achieve the guided Rs 1.5 lakh crore capex. The TTM (trailing twelve months) EBITDA has now scaled to Rs 92,943 crore ($10.4 billion) -- up 11.2 per cent (year-on-year), the company informed, adding that ‘AAA’ rated assets contribute towards 52 per cent of EBITDA. “Our core infrastructure businesses continue to deliver strong double-digit growth even as we execute one of the largest capex programmes, aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat capex super cycle. Adjacency businesses are also showing momentum,” said Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group. “In H1 FY26, we recorded our highest-ever capex in the first half despite seasonal factors. Importantly, our debt metrics continue to remain below the guided range even after doubling capex to Rs1.5 lakh crore — reflecting strong financial discipline,” Singh added.