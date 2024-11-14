Adani Group plans $10-bn capex in US energy, infra

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday announced that the Group commits a $10 billion investment in US energy security and infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 local jobs in the country.

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani once again congratulated President-elect Trump, who is set to become America’s 47thPresident in a most momentous comeback in political history.

“As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and investing $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” the Adani Group Chairman posted.

In an earlier post on X last week, Gautam Adani congratulated Trump for his resounding victory in the US presidential election, saying it is fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles.

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s founding principles. Congratulations to the 47thPOTUS-elect,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Trump after his victory in the US presidential election, lauding the US leader’s ‘historic’ achievement.